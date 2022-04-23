23 April 2022

Notts County brush aside struggling Weymouth

By NewsChain Sport
23 April 2022

Weymouth moved closer to relegation from the National League following a 3-1 defeat to Notts County at Meadow Park.

The second-bottom Terras fell behind in the eighth minute via a Kyle Wootton effort and Aaron Nemane then made it 2-0 five minutes later.

The hosts’ advantage was further extended three minutes into the second half by Ruben Rodrigues’ free-kick.

Weymouth, who had twice hit the woodwork late in the first half through Bradley Ash and Tom Bearwish, reduced the deficit via the latter in the 54th minute.

But they were unable to salvage anything from the game and David Oldfield’s men remain 13 points adrift of safety with five fixtures left.

Ian Burchnall’s promotion-hunting Notts County stay seventh.

