Notts County cruise to win over Weymouth to book National League play-off place

Kyle Wootton scored County's second (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:00pm, Sat 22 May 2021
Notts County secured a play-off place in the National League with a 3-0 victory over Weymouth.

The Magpies, who sit in fifth spot, dominated proceedings at Meadow Lane, with Ruben Rodrigues opening the scoring with a penalty in the 25th minute.

Three minutes later they doubled their advantage in bizarre circumstances – Rodrigues’ free-kick looping up off the wall and Kyle Wootton poking in after a slip by the goalkeeper.

Richard Brindley hit the bar before half-time but County did grab a third in the 64th minute through Enzo Boldewijn before Rodrigues struck a post.

