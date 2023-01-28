Macaulay Langstaff scored a 38th-minute winner for Notts County at home against Halifax (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Notts County keep up pressure on leaders Wrexham with narrow win over Halifax

Notts County moved level on points with National League leaders Wrexham after Macaulay Langstaff secured a 1-0 win over Halifax at Meadow Lane.

Langstaff, who had had an early header ruled out for offside, notched the winner in the 38th minute as he punished a mistake at the back by the visitors.

Jamie Stott misjudged a backpass and Langstaff took advantage by going around goalkeeper Sam Johnson and finishing.

The Magpies, unbeaten in 19 matches, join Wrexham on 65 points having played a game more, with the Welsh outfit in FA Cup action against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Halifax slip down a place to 17th.

