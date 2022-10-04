04 October 2022

Notts County knock Wrexham off top spot with narrow win

By NewsChain Sport
Notts County took top spot in the Vanarama National League from Wrexham with a 1-0 victory in their top-of-the-table clash at Meadow Lane.

Macaulay Langstaff struck his 15th goal of the season after 13 minutes, from a well-worked free-kick, to give Luke Williams’ side the lead.

Wrexham dangerman Paul Mullin fired over from tight angle just before the break, and James Jones’ second-half effort was ruled out for offside.

Cedwyn Scott nearly gave County breathing space but his shot was well saved by a sprawling Mark Howard.

