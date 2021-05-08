Notts County move back into play-off places with commanding win at Barnet

Mark Ellis
Mark Ellis (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:04pm, Sat 08 May 2021
Notts County moved back into the National League play-off places with a commanding 4-1 win over Barnet

The scoring did not begin until the last knockings of the first half, the home defence unable to get a last-gasp corner clear and inviting defender Mark Ellis to nick the lead.

A second followed within a minute of the restart, Ruben Rodrigues on hand with a neat finish, with creator Calvin Miller also involved in Ben Richards-Everton’s own goal.

Substitutes Enzio Boldewijn and Michael Petrasso traded goals in the closing minutes but Ian Burchnall’s men had already done enough to nip past Bromley in seventh.

