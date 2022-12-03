Notts County storm top of table to burst Scunthorpe bubble
Notts County moved to the top of the National League table as a 4-1 win spoilt Scunthorpe’s party.
There was a sense of optimism around Glanford Park following the news owner Peter Swann had reached an agreement with a local group for them to take over the club.
The game started so well for Scunthorpe as they took a 19th-minute lead through Caolan Lavery’s driven finish.
But the Iron’s joy was short-lived as Quevin Castro swept in an equaliser from a Ruben Rodrigues pass four minutes later.
Jim O’Brien made it 2-1 to Notts County with a low shot from 25 yards and it was three before the break when Macaulay Langstaff volleyed in from close range after another O’Brien effort had been saved.
Langstaff saw another effort cleared off the line but Notts County did add a fourth through Cedwyn Scott’s close-range strike with five minutes remaining.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox