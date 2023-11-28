Notts County’s energy impresses Luke Williams in win over Crawley

Notts County boss Luke Williams could not hide his smile following Junior Morias’ first league goal for the Magpies in their 3-1 win over Crawley.

The striker rounded off the scoring at Meadow Lane on a night which saw them come from behind following Adam Campbell’s early strike – with goals from David McGoldrick, Jim O’Brien and Morias completing the turnaround.

Williams said: “I loved Junior’s performance when he came on, I thought he gave us lots of energy and he took his goal so well. Then he had a really great action, and he did everything right apart from find the finish.

“I was really pleased for him – I think it’s important and I like it when all of the guys go over and celebrate together – I think a few of them felt like they didn’t have enough energy in their legs to go and celebrate but they managed to do so.”

Williams’ side bounced back from their sixth defeat of the season to AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, with the Magpies boss explaining this evening’s performance was much better than what he saw on Saturday.

He continued: “There was a little period where we didn’t make enough tackles in the middle of the pitch and it wasn’t for the ones who were trying, but physically we were tired today.

“We had four players in midfield today and three strikers, and the substitutions had a group of tired players around them – I enjoyed seeing the energy and that type of aggression.”

Despite not managing to profit from their early lead, Crawley manager Scott Lindsey faced a similar situation to his opposite number, revealing the physical stress on his squad after travelling to Nottingham on the day of the Sky Bet League Two fixture.

“I am proud of the players tonight, I thought we were brilliant but in the second half we tired very quickly,” said Lindsey.

“We have had a long journey today to the game and for us to ask for the players after a really tough game on Saturday to put in another shift today on the back of sitting on a coach for four hours is testament to them and their attitudes.

“We had two players on the pitch who have not played a lot of football. While it is fresh legs from Saturday, they have not played a lot of football.

“We’ve been on a coach for four hours today and that is tough on the players, especially after a really tough game on Saturday.

“But that is what it is and that is the best we prepared today as best as we could, and they just tired against a team who love to play football and pass it about.”