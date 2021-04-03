Nuno Espirito Santo: Premier League table is ‘not a reference’ for Wolves

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists the Premier League table means nothing to him.

Nuno’s side have struggled to maintain their form this season and host Champions League-chasing West Ham at Molineux on Monday.

Serious injuries have robbed Wolves of Raul Jimenez and Jonny for large parts of the season, while Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota were sold last summer.

They are 13th in the Premier League, having finished seventh in successive seasons since returning to the top flight in 2018.

Nuno said: “The table is not a reference, the reference is how we’ve been able to perform.

“We had bad moments in our performances, periods of time where we had issues defensively, the first half, then the second half, all these things that we are trying to find a balance.

“It’s how we do things, how we want to keep on improving, how we can find solutions.

“I’m positive for the remaining part of the season that we will play good, this is my obsession, to play good football, to compete, compete, compete.”

The Hammers are surprise contenders for the top four and sat fifth going into the weekend, with Nuno impressed by their progress.

He said: “They’ve been able to compete much better. They have a very good squad. They’ve introduced some good players that gave West Ham, as a team, more physicality, at the same time, fantastic work from David Moyes.

“Inside the Premier League, all the managers are putting their own idea in the teams. That’s what I can see. West Ham, clearly they are playing good, they are consistent, they are solid, so we expect a very tough match.”