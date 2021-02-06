Nuno knows Jamie Vardy is not Leicester’s only threat

Nuno Espirito Santo insists there is much more to Leicester than simply relying on Jamie Vardy as the forward prepares to return from injury against Wolves on Sunday.

Vardy – who has hit 13 Premier League goals this season – has missed the last four games after undergoing a hernia operation last month.

In his absence, the Foxes saw off Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round before drawing at Everton, losing at home to Leeds and then beating Fulham.

Leicester sit third in the table, just five points adrift of leaders Manchester City and manager Brendan Rodgers revealed Vardy is now fit for the short trip to Molineux – although admits their current position means he does not need to be rushed back.

Nuno also knows how good Vardy, 34, can be but is wary of not focusing solely on the return of the former England international.

“We have to wait and see (if Vardy will play) but we are talking about a very talented player,” said the Wolves head coach.

“Jamie Vardy has shown himself through the years how dangerous he is and we have to be very focused and try to eliminate his threat.

“But Leicester are much more than Jamie Vardy – the way Leicester play and the dynamic they have in the team, that is what makes them a strong squad and a really tough team to play against.

“They have a very talented squad, a very good manager and are playing very good football consistently.”

Wolves beat Arsenal last time out to end an eight-game winless league streak but Nuno has said he has a number of selection issues ahead of the clash with high-flying Leicester.

“I have true admiration for Brendan and it will be a pleasure to be with him on Sunday,” he added.

“We approach it like all the games; realising we have problems but we have to compete, we have to find the best team to compete against a very tough opponent and a high-quality opponent with fantastic players.”