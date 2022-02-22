Oisin McEntee nets maiden Morton goal in win at Partick
Oisin McEntee scored his first goal for Greenock Morton to earn a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship.
Ross Docherty went close early on for the hosts and Brian Graham sent a shot just wide.
Alex Jakubiak wasted another good Thistle chance while both sides had penalty appeals waved away in a scoreless first half.
Graham saw a second-half spot-kick saved by Jack Hamilton and headed the rebound against a post, with a Thistle goal disallowed shortly afterwards.
Robbie Muirhead’s low free-kick at the other end was saved but five minutes after making a triple substitution, Morton broke through.
Reece Lyon, one of the newcomers, swung in a free-kick which was flicked on by Gozie Ugwu for McEntee to finish.
