Okay Yokuslu rues West Brom missed chance after stalemate with Newcastle

Okay Yokuslu admits West Brom blew their big survival chance against Newcastle.

The Baggies drew 0-0 with the Magpies on Sunday and are eight points from Premier League safety with 10 matches left.

They have won just three league games all season but, despite improved recent performances, have not been able to gain ground in the battle to beat the drop.

Celta Vigo loanee Yokuslu told the club’s official site: “The feeling is that we have missed an opportunity. It was a very important game for us and it hurts that we haven’t won it.

“Everyone in the dressing room is sad because we desperately wanted three points.

“We had chances and we should have won the game in my opinion. I think we played well and I think we were the much better team.

“We cannot change the result now. We have to stay positive and stay focused on trying to get out of trouble.

“We wanted more than four points from these three home games. I think we deserved more as well but this is football and it can happen. Sometimes you don’t get what you think you deserve.

“We have to keep working. It’s a positive thing for us to have kept a few clean sheets recently.

“We’ve been working on our defensive duties, but clean sheets are not enough for us at this stage.

“We know we have to be winning games because that’s the only way we are going to catch teams above us.”

The Magpies climbed to 16th but Fulham’s win at Liverpool means they are just a point above the relegation zone.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t win the game, a point probably wasn’t what we wanted but I think we have to look on the positive side of things and that one point could be crucial come the end of the season,” Paul Dummett told nufc.co.uk

“Coming into the game, the intention was to get three points but the longer the game goes on, the last five minutes they were pushing and you’ve got to be careful that you don’t get no points from the game.

“There was only one for us to take but you have to try to take positives from the game.

“We’re at a difficult moment of the season and the last thing you can do is give up and I think you could see that we didn’t give up right to the end.”