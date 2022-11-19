Oladapo Afolayan nets last-gasp winner as Bolton come from behind at Fleetwood
Oladapo Afolayan snatched a 2-1 win deep into stoppage time as Bolton came from behind to triumph at Fleetwood.
Conor Bradley looked like rescuing a point five minutes from time before Afolayan completed the turnaround in the fifth added minute to break Fleetwood hearts.
Carlos Mendes Gomes’ brilliant early goal had given Fleetwood the lead in a bad-tempered north-west derby.
Bolton should have led inside two minutes, but Owen Beck somehow shot wide after Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch failed to hold Aaron Morley’s low drive.
Mendes Gomes then hit a startling opener after 16 minutes. Danny Andrew’s ball across goal was retrieved by the Spaniard with his back to goal and he turned inside the D and sent a fierce finish into the top corner.
The visitors blew another terrific chance a minute into the second half, Dion Charles blazing over from Beck’s pass.
Shortly afterwards, Fleetwood centre-back Josh Earl chased down his own pass only to shoot wide as the Bolton defence waited for an offside flag.
As Wanderers pressed late on, Lynch denied Beck with a sharp reaction save and, at the other end, Shaun Rooney hit a post with a chance to seal victory for the hosts.
However, Bradley turned in Kieran Sadlier’s pass to spark Bolton’s late revival, which was completed by Afolayan’s dramatic winner.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox