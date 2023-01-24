Oldham secured a 2-0 win against York (Clive Rose/PA)
24 January 2023

Oldham boost survival hopes with win over York

By NewsChain Sport
24 January 2023

Oldham made it back-to-back National League wins with a 2-0 victory against York.

The win moved the Latics five points clear of the relegation zone, with the Minstermen dropping to 15th.

York goalkeeper Ethan Ross made a good save from Joe Nuttall’s header before opposite number Magnus Norman tipped Dan Pybus’ free-kick onto the post.

Oldham then took the lead four minutes from half-time when Josef Yarney slotted home from close range.

Ben Tollitt hit a long-range shot that went wide for Oldham and York pushed for an equaliser with a powerful effort from Mitch Hancox going over the bar.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 78th minute when Timmy Abraham controlled a loose ball and tucked it past substitute goalkeeper Maison Campbell.

news