Oldham defender Carl Piergianni to miss out on reunion with former club Salford
Oldham defender Carl Piergianni will miss out on a reunion with former club Salford in League Two on Saturday.
The centre-back was shown a red card against Northampton last week and will serve the second match of his three-game ban when his old team visit Boundary Park.
Latics are in desperate need of a win and sit four points from safety with only three matches left, but may be without Junior Luamba and Tope Obadeyi again.
Jack Stobbs returned for Monday’s 2-0 loss at Forest Green and Hallam Hope will be checked on.
Salford are equally in need of points ahead of the local clash, with the play-offs still in sight.
Boss Gary Bowyer has no new injury concerns but has taken the cautious approach with a number of players close to a return.
Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny have taken part in training over the last week and yet a lack of match fitness could see them miss out.
Salford endured a frustrating Easter but are currently ninth and only three points outside of the top seven.
