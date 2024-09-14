14 September 2024

Oldham end six-game winless run in Vanarama National League by beating Woking

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

Oldham ended a six-game winless run in the Vanarama National League by beating Woking 3-1 away.

Latics – who had drawn five of those games – took a 12th-minute lead as Mark Kitching and Mike Fondop set up Josh Lundstram’s header.

Oldham doubled their lead when Woking defender Tunji Akinola headed Reagan Ogle’s long throw into his own net after 49 minutes.

Charley Kendall smashed home from 30 yards to give Woking hope after 76 minutes, but Fondop restored Oldham’s two-goal cushion within 60 seconds.

