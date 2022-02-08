08 February 2022

Oldham hold on to beat Bristol Rovers after Davis Keillor-Dunn double

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Gutsy Oldham hung on to secure a hard-earned 2-1 victory against in-form Bristol Rovers.

Davis Keillor-Dunn’s clinical double handed John Sheridan’s men a second straight win as they moved to within two points of escaping the League Two relegation zone.

Rovers’ recent progress was checked thanks to a first defeat in seven games.

Oldham went ahead after only 41 seconds. Nicky Adams headed into the path of Keillor-Dunn and he rifled into the roof of the net from eight yards.

Ten minutes later Rovers’ Aaron Collins saw a crisp low drive superbly saved by Danny Rogers.

Inspired Oldham doubled their lead in the 31st minute as Keillor-Dunn struck again, lashing home from close range following Carl Piergianni’s knock-down.

Rovers halved the deficit just before the break when early substitute Sam Nicholson coolly converted Collins’ low cross.

Rovers’ Sam Finley forced Rogers into another excellent save soon after the restart.

Oldham replied with Junior Luamba being denied by the diving Anssi Jaakola, while Callum Whelan’s late strike thumped the crossbar.

Adams then forced Jaakola into another fine stop in the closing minutes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Oscars 2022: The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story lead Academy Awards nominations short list

world news

Shocking footage shows West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting pet cat around his kitchen

news

Government minister says PM’s Jimmy Savile slur not to blame for hate mob targeting Keir Starmer in street

news