Oldham keep winning run going by easing past Yeovil

Mike Fondop-Talom scored twice as Oldham claimed a fourth National League win in a row with a 3-0 victory away to relegated Yeovil.

The visitors took the lead after just eight minutes when Devarn Green finished from close range at the back post following a cross from the left.

Oldham almost increased their lead in stunning fashion just after half-time when Mark Shelton’s audacious effort from the halfway line struck the crossbar after he had spotted Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith off his line.

A second goal did arrive in the 73rd minute when Bassala Sambou ran down the right before cutting inside to tee up Fondop-Talom to finish into the bottom corner.

And he scored his second goal of the game two minutes from time by firing into the top corner.

