06 January 2024

Oldham move into play-offs as Dorking continue to struggle

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2024

Oldham climbed into the National League play-off places with a 1-0 win away to struggling Dorking.

Mike Fondop got the decisive goal four minutes before half-time, smashing a shot high into the roof of the net after Dorking failed to clear a corner.

The goal came as reward for Oldham’s dominance of the first half, but Dorking threatened an equaliser after the break.

The best chance came just after the hour when Oldham goalkeeper Mathew Hudson made an outstanding double save to deny Jason Prior and Seb Bowerman.

