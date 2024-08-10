10 August 2024

Oldham off and running with comfortable win over Braintree

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Oldham made an impressive start to the new Vanarama National League campaign with a 3-0 win at home to Braintree.

Jes Uchegbulam and Harry Charsley struck in the first half for Micky Mellon’s side before Braintree were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

However, Inih Effiong’s spot-kick was saved and Mike Fondop wrapped up the points with a third for Oldham before the hour mark.

After finishing 10th last season, optimism was high at Boundary Park and Uchegbulam fired the hosts ahead early on with a slick finish before Charsley tapped home a second from a long throw.

Braintree’s hopes of a revival were hit when Matt Hudson denied Effiong from the penalty spot before half-time and Fondop rounded off a fine day for Oldham with a smart finish in the 59th minute.

