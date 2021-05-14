Oldham release former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
Oldham have released former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson as part of a squad overhaul at Boundary Park.
Borthwick-Jackson, 24, who made 41 appearances for the Latics, initially joined on loan from United in January 2020 before making the move permanent last August.
Brice Ntambwe, Gary Woods, Laurence Bilboe, Marcus Barnes and Sido Jombati have also been released following Oldham’s 18th-placed finish in Sky Bet League Two.
Contract negotiations are ongoing with Conor McAleny, who finished as the club’s top scorer with 21 goals.
Loan signings Ian Lawlor (Doncaster), Laurie Walker (MK Dons), Harry Clarke (Arsenal), Ben Garrity (Blackpool), Bobby Grant (Wrexham), Serhat Tasdemir (Peterborough), Marcel Hilssner (Coventry) and Alfie McCalmont (Leeds) have all returned to their parent clubs.