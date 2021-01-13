Oldham sign German winger Marcel Hilssner on loan from Coventry
17:48pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
Coventry winger Marcel Hilssner has joined Oldham on loan until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old has not featured for the Sky Blues since his summer arrival from Paderborn but Oldham manager Harry Kewell is delighted to make the German his first January signing.
“Marcel is a very talented player who is coming here to prove a point and to show everyone he’s ready to impress in English football,” Kewell told the club website.
“He likes to be direct with his play, is powerful and can create chances. He’ll give us another option across midfield and I’m excited to see what he can do for us in the second part of the campaign.”