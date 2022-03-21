21 March 2022

Oldham still without suspended captain Carl Piergianni for Sutton clash

By NewsChain Sport
21 March 2022

Oldham will be without captain Carl Piergianni for Tuesday’s visit of Sutton.

The defender will serve the second game of his two-match ban for accumulated bookings.

Forward Junior Luamba is still expected to be sidelined for the relegation-battling Latics with a hamstring injury.

Oldham are currently second-bottom of League Two and have lost their last four league games.

Sutton were handed a boost after a handful of players were able to return against Tranmere at the weekend.

Captain Craig Eastmond and goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis were  restored to the starting line-up and should feature against the Latics.

Will Randall could be a doubt after he was added to United’s injury list and was absent for the Tranmere clash.

Donovan Wilson and Harry Beautyman are also doubtful having been ruled out of the last two matches with injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Becker ‘acted dishonestly’ when he failed to hand over trophies, jury told

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe speaks for first time about ‘precious’ reunion with her family but pointedly disagrees with husband over praise for Government

world news

Boeing jet carrying 132 people plummets 30,000ft before crashing into remote Chinese mountains

world news