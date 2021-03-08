Oldham turn to Keith Curle
Former England defender Keith Curle has taken over as head coach at Sky Bet League Two Oldham
The 57-year-old, who has initially been contracted until the end of the season, will take to the dugout for the first time at Port Vale on Tuesday evening. He replaces Harry Kewell, who was sacked following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southend – a result which left the club in 16th place.
A statement on the club’s official website read: “Oldham Athletic are pleased to announce Keith Curle as the club’s new head coach until the end of the season initially.
“The 57-year-old mastermind Northampton Town’s promotion from Sky Bet League Two in the last campaign through the play-offs and has vast experience in management across a current 20-year spell.
“He will be in charge for tomorrow’s league fixture at Vale Park and the club can confirm that Paul Butler, who has been helping out recently, has now returned permanently and will become his assistant.”
Former Mansfield and Carlisle boss Curle parted company with the Cobblers last month with the club lying in 23rd place in League One after a poor run of results.