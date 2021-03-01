Oldham’s Carl Piergianni hopes to start after scoring as a substitute in Cumbria

Carl Piergianni could return to the starting line-up for Oldham
Carl Piergianni could return to the starting line-up for Oldham (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:27pm, Mon 01 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Defender Carl Piergianni is pushing for a place in Oldham’s line-up for their League Two clash with Bolton.

Piergianni came on as a half-time substitute with the Latics trailing to Carlisle at the weekend and helped turn the game with a goalscoring display.

George Blackwood also came on for the second half and will hope to be in contention but Andrea Badan is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Saturday’s victory ended a three-match winless run for the Latics.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt must decide whether to give Shaun Miller a starting berth.

The striker has scored two goals in the last three games after coming off the bench, including the winner against Barrow on Saturday.

He has not started a game since November having suffered a thigh injury but is putting real pressure on Eoin Doyle.

Harry Brockbank and Kieran Lee are both in contention for returns to the squad.

