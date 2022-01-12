Oldham’s game with Orient postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the home squad
The Sky Bet League Two game between Oldham and Orient at Boundary Park on Saturday has been postponed due to the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the home squad.
Oldham, who sit bottom of the league, also had their game against Sutton postponed last week due to a waterlogged pitch and have now seen their second game called off in the space of a week, this time due to Covid which has affected many clubs recently.
A statement on the Latics’ website read: “The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.
“However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture and as a result, has informed the EFL and Leyton Orient.”
