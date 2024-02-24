24 February 2024

Oldham’s promotion push suffers setback with Kidderminster defeat

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2024

Oldham’s promotion hopes suffered a setback as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to National League strugglers Kidderminster.

Alex Penny put Harriers in front in some style in the 22nd minute, striding forward from midfield before letting fly with a shot from distance which nestled in the net.

Nathan Sheron levelled four minutes into the second half, finishing from inside the area, but Kidderminster were back in front nine minutes later.

Ashley Hemmings swung in a corner which Reiss McNally headed home.

And this time there was no response from the hosts as Harriers boosted their survival hopes.

