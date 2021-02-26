Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his thoughts on record-breaker Shola Shoretire

Shola Shoretire became the youngest (17y 23d) ever Manchester United player in Europe after coming on in the second half of the club's 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad which saw them progress to to the last 16 of the Europa League 4-1 on aggregate (February 25). Speaking after the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his thoughts on Shoretire who replaces previous record holder Norman Whiteside (17y 131d) in the history books.