Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals 'incredible' Luke Shaw was a doubt for derby win

By NewsChain Sport
2:44am, Mon 08 Mar 2021
Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw scored a fantastic goal to cap another fine performance which led his team to a memorable 2-0 win at Manchester derby rivals City in the Premier League (March 7). However in his post-match interview, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed Shaw had actually been a doubt to start the match and had to prove his fitness in the warm-up with Alex Telles prepared to take his place.