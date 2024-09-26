Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would jump at the chance to return to Old Trafford as boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he would jump at the chance to return to Manchester United as manager.

At a time when speculation is once again surrounding the future of United boss Erik ten Hag after an underwhelming start to the season, Solskjaer said he would “say yes every day of the week” if he was asked to return to Old Trafford.

The 51-year-old spent just under three years as United boss, initially replacing Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018, but he has not managed since he was sacked in December 2021 – just a few months after achieving a second-placed finish in the Covid-affected 2020-21 campaign.

“If your family (United) needs you, then of course you will help,” Solskjaer said in a Q&A at the Oslo Business Forum, as reported by Norwegian outlet NRK.

“I would say yes any day of the week. It feels wrong to sit and talk about jobs that other people have. But of course I would say yes.”

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United as a player, famously scoring their dramatic late winner in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

He has been working as a technical observer for UEFA but said he was keen to return to management in the right situation, having previously been linked with roles at Leicester, the Republic of Ireland and Besiktas.

Solskjaer added he would be interested in the Norway job with Stale Solbakken having indicated he intends to step down after the 2026 World Cup campaign.

“I am a proud Norwegian, and if the question comes up, when Stale decides that he doesn’t want it anymore, I’m happy to enter into a conversation,” he said. “I am very proud of where I come from…

“It just has to be the right job and I depend on working with the right people.”