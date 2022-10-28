Oleksandr Zinchenko facing late fitness test ahead of Arsenal-Nottingham Forest
Oleksandr Zinchenko is being assessed ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with bottom side Nottingham Forest.
The full-back has been struggling with a calf issue but could return, while goalkeeper Matt Turner (groin) is expected to remain sidelined.
Gabriel Magalhaes limped off in Thursday’s defeat at PSV Eindhoven and is a doubt with Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) definitely out.
Nottingham Forest could have Lewis O’Brien in contention after he returned to training following an illness.
Forest did not pick up any fresh injury concerns in the win over Liverpool last week so boss Steve Cooper could be tempted to stick with the same side.
Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (leg) are still on the comeback trail.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Hein, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.
Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Kouyate, Yates, Mangala, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.
