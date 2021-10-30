30 October 2021

Oli Shaw scores twice as Championship leaders Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South

By NewsChain Sport
30 October 2021

Oli Shaw scored twice as Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South 4-0 at Rugby Park to remain top of the cinch Championship.

The former Hibernian and Ross County forward opened the scoring for Killie in the 16th minute.

Shaw almost doubled his tally for the afternoon towards the end of the first half but Queens goalkeeper Sol Brynn produced a tremendous save.

Killie keeper Zach Hemming also denied Lee Connelly from close range moments after half-time in a bright start to the second half.

Shaw then grabbed his second goal of the day, and sixth in his last five matches in all competitions, in the 59th minute.

Callum Hendry and Chris Burke added gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages to seal all three points for the hosts.

