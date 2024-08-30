Oliver Glasner confirms Marc Guehi staying at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has confirmed England defender Marc Guehi is staying at the club.

Guehi, who starred at this summer’s European Championship, has been a target for Newcastle all summer but they did not meet Palace’s valuation of the 24-year-old.

Glasner was desperate to keep his captain after losing fellow centre-half Joachim Andersen to Fulham and was delighted to announce that he will not be leaving before the deadline.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Chelsea, Glasner said: “Yes, I can confirm that.

“But it was never really in doubt. First of all, congrats to Crystal Palace, the chairman and the everyone that they didn’t give in.

“Especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen it was very important that Marc stays.

“Also thank you to Marc. We were always very close and talking a lot. All the rumours didn’t influence his performance, his mood, his personality.

“He always told me he’s not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and for me that’s the most important thing, that the players tell me that they like to play for Crystal Palace.

“Marc told me very often and acted in the same way and showed his fantastic character again.

“If the club doesn’t give in and the player doesn’t push too hard then that’s how it is. Marc Guehi stays as a Crystal Palace player.”

Palace are trying to complete the signing of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, but Glasner admitted the deal will not be done in time for him to face Chelsea.