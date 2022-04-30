30 April 2022

Ollie Palmer gives Wrexham victory over Southend

By NewsChain Sport
30 April 2022

Ollie Palmer’s 22nd goal of the season proved enough for promotion-chasing Wrexham to beat Southend 1-0 in the Vanarama National League.

The 30-year-old has now scored 14 in 19 matches since joining from AFC Wimbledon in January.

Palmer made the crucial breakthrough for the second-placed side just two minutes after the interval, converting Jordan Davies’ cross at the far post.

The striker was narrowly wide with a spectacular effort from inside his own half in added time with Southend goalkeeper Steve Arnold out of position having gone upfield for a corner.

Hosts Wrexham were indebted to goalkeeper Christian Dibble for an important save to deny Jason Demetriou and secures a victory which keeps up the pressure on leaders Stockport.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy

news

MP Neil Parish has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons claims

news

West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

football