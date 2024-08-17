17 August 2024

Ollie Pearce and Billy Chadwick on target as York see off Tamworth

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

York registered their first victory of the new Vanarama National League season by dispatching Tamworth 2-0 at LNER Community Stadium.

Two second-half goals in quick succession did the damage with Ollie Pearce netting a 54th-minute opener from the penalty spot following a foul by Haydn Hollis.

And moments later, York powered further ahead when Billy Chadwick followed up his silky run by beating goalkeeper Jasbir Singh.

Ashley Nathaniel-George almost added a third in second-half stoppage-time only to direct his shot wide of the left post.

