Ollie Pearce and Billy Chadwick on target as York see off Tamworth
York registered their first victory of the new Vanarama National League season by dispatching Tamworth 2-0 at LNER Community Stadium.
Two second-half goals in quick succession did the damage with Ollie Pearce netting a 54th-minute opener from the penalty spot following a foul by Haydn Hollis.
And moments later, York powered further ahead when Billy Chadwick followed up his silky run by beating goalkeeper Jasbir Singh.
Ashley Nathaniel-George almost added a third in second-half stoppage-time only to direct his shot wide of the left post.
