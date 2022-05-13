13 May 2022

Ollie Watkins facing late fitness test for Aston Villa ahead of Palace visit

By NewsChain Sport
13 May 2022

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is a doubt for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Watkins is struggling with an ankle problem but boss Steven Gerrard is hopeful he will be available.

Jacob Ramsey is back but Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause remain out for the hosts.

Crystal Palace will check on centre-back Marc Guehi ahead of the trip to Villa Park after he was forced off last weekend against Watford with an ankle issue.

Midfielder James McArthur will definitely be absent with a minor injury but first-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is set to return after a knock.

Nathan Ferguson, formerly of Villa’s Midlands rivals West Brom, remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Chrisene, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Hughes, Milivojevic, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ukraine puts Russian soldier on trial for alleged war crime shooting of 62-year-old civilian

world news

Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned on why he needs ‘four’ aides to help with TV interview

news

‘Bowel Babe’ Deborah James raises more than £4m for cancer research

news