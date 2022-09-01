Omar Bugiel remains doubtful for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate
Sutton’s Omar Bugiel is a big doubt for Saturday’s League Two clash against Harrogate.
Bugiel has not featured since August 13 when he was forced off during the U’s 1-0 win over Barrow.
Ben Goodliffe also remains out with a long-term knee injury.Sam Hart was given minutes versus Chelsea Under 21’s in the EFL Trophy before going off injured in the seventh minute and is now a major doubt for this weekend.
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will still be without midfielder Stephen Dooley.
Dooley remains sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2-0 win at Gillingham.
George Thomson is out with a long-term hamstring injury and is expected to be missing for up to two months.
Rory McArdle (hamstring), Will Smith (knee), Josh Falkingham and Max Wright (ankle) remain unavailable.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox