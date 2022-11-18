Omar Bugiel to serve final game of ban in Sutton’s match against Rochdale
Sutton will be without Omar Bugiel as they play host to Rochdale in Sky Bet League Two.
Saturday’s match is the last of the striker’s three-game suspension following the red card he picked up versus Stockport in October.
Matt Gray will welcome his return next week as his Sutton side go in search of a first win in six games.
Coby Rowe sustained a serious knee injury in the FA Cup defeat by Farnborough and will be a long-term absentee.
Rochdale manager Jim Bentley has Scott Quigley and Aidy White edging closer to a return to first-team action.
Both players have resumed training this week and Bentley will have to decide whether they are ready to be involved at Sutton.
Tahvon Campbell and Liam Kelly both remain out with foot injuries.
Abraham Odoh served a one-match suspension in the defeat to Mansfield and will be available on Saturday.
