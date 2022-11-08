08 November 2022

Omar Richards still missing as Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham

08 November 2022

Omar Richards has returned to training with Nottingham Forest but will not feature in the Carabao Cup against Tottenham.

The defender has recovered from a fractured leg but will not be considered for a debut this week as he builds up fitness.

Giulian Biancone (knee), Harry Toffolo (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Jack Colback (back) are out.

Tottenham could hand a start to Dejan Kulusevski as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

The Sweden international came off the bench in Sunday’s defeat by Liverpool and is in contention to start.

Richarlison (calf) is also back in training but the game could come too soon, while Cristian Romero (calf) and Son Heung-min (facial) are out.

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Hennessey, Worrall, Boly, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Kouyate, Yates, Mangala, Freuler, Johnson, Bade, Cook, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Moura, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Spence, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.

