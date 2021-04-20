On-loan winger Glenn Middleton to miss out as St Johnstone take on Rangers
On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton misses out for St Johnstone when his parent club visit Perth.
Saints boss Callum Davidson reported a couple of injury doubts but did no elaborate on names.
Midfielder Murray Davidson is still working his way back from a calf injury which he picked up last time out against Rangers.
Rangers could hand skipper James Tavernier a return to action after he returned to the bench on Sunday following a knee problem.
He could replace Nathan Patterson who, along with team-mates Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey, is waiting on news over the club’s appeal against immediate four-match bans for breaching lockdown rules.
Ryan Jack (calf) and Niko Katic (knee) are out for the season while Leon Balogun (Achilles) is also missing.