On this day in 2018: England suffer World Cup semi-final heartbreak

England were knocked out of the World Cup following a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia in the semi-final on this day in 2018.

Gareth Southgate’s youthful squad had travelled to Russia without the weight of expectation on their shoulders, but ignited the nation with a remarkable run to the last four which sparked genuine hope of bringing an end to their wait for tangible success.

Not since Sir Alf Ramsey’s men had lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy at Wembley in 1966 had England got their hands on a major piece of silverware, and the near misses of Italy 90 and Euro 96 had simply increased the hunger.

Having emerged from Group G as runners-up to Belgium, England edged past Colombia on penalties in the last 16 and dispatched Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals to set up their showdown with Croatia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

England fans were dreaming of a possible final clash against France or Belgium when Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick gave his side a fifth-minute lead, and it was one they held until the 68th minute.

But it was then that the tide turned.

Ivan Perisic’s equaliser gave Croatia fresh impetus as they took the game into extra time, during which Mario Mandzukic blasted home what proved to be the winner.

Southgate’s disappointment after the final whistle was matched only by his pride at the efforts of a squad he freely admitted had exceeded its own expectations.

He said: “It’s too easy sometimes to move on quickly, but, certainly, I’m hugely proud of what they’ve done. I couldn’t have asked them to give any more for me or for the country.

“They have broken through a number of barriers over the last few weeks.”

England had the unenviable task of dusting themselves down for a third-fourth play-off reunion with the Belgians, who came out on top once again, while the Croatians went down 4-2 to France in the final.

Southgate’s men would go one better three years later at the delayed Euro 2020, where they were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final, and the wait for glory goes on.