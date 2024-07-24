On this day in 2018 – Richarlison joins Everton from Watford in £40million move
Everton completed the £40million signing of Richarlison on this day in 2018.
The Brazilian forward, 21 at the time, joined from Watford on a five-year deal and reunited with manager Marco Silva, who he worked with at Vicarage Road.
Richarlison, who was the Toffees’ first signing of the summer, told evertontv upon his arrival: “I want to have a lot of success with Everton.
“I think it is going to be important for me here to be with Marco Silva again. I will learn more because I am still learning as a player and I aim to develop and grow here.
“Everton have put their faith in me and I intend to honour this shirt and demonstrate on the pitch why I came here.
“I’ve known the manager for a while, obviously, so I know how he works.”
Richarlison spent four seasons at Goodison Park, scoring 53 goals in 152 games.
With the club needing money to comply with Premier League financial rules, he was sold to Tottenham in the summer of 2022 for a fee which could rise up to £60m.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox