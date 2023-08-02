One of the best goalkeepers in the league – Dundee bring in Trevor Carson

Dundee manager Tony Docherty believes he has recruited “one of the best goalkeepers in the league” after signing Trevor Carson on a three-year contract.

The Dens Park club have paid an undisclosed fee to land the 35-year-old Northern Ireland international from cinch Premiership rivals St Mirren, where he made 40 appearances last term.

Carson has previously played for a string of clubs, including Bury, Portsmouth, Cheltenham, Hartlepool, Motherwell, Dundee United and Morecambe.

“I am absolutely delighted to secure the signing of Trevor Carson who I regard as one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” Docherty told the Dundee website.

“Last season when playing against him he had some outstanding performances and saves.

“He has got so much experience, he knows the league and I think he will bring a lot to the club. We have acquired a fantastic goalkeeper and professional.

“He will help me and the coaches get our message across to the squad and he will help the young players both on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost Trevor is a top performer, a really good goalkeeper with Premier League experience, but also in terms of personality, work ethic, mentality, he is everything we want to be at this football club.”

Carson signed a contract extension with St Mirren in March until the summer of 2025, but – while confirming his departure to Dundee – the Paisley club revealed that “over the summer, Trevor made clear his desire to move on from St Mirren”.

Carson is looking forward to working under Docherty and playing alongside his former Buddies colleague, Joe Shaughnessy, who moved from St Mirren to Dundee earlier this summer.

“It’s brilliant to be here,” he said. “I am very grateful to the manager and everyone involved who has made this deal possible.

“It’s the old cliche but I can’t wait to get started. I had a great conversation with the manager and as soon as I came off the phone, I said I want to play for that man.

“He talked about the project and the plans he has got here. It helps that Joe is here too, who I played with last season. Joe spoke very highly of the place and these things count massively in football.”