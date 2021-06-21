Opi Edwards makes Forest Green move

Opi Edwards in action for Bristol City
Opi Edwards in action for Bristol City (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:30pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Forest Green have signed midfielder Opi Edwards on a one-year deal following his departure from Bristol City.

The 22-year-old, who started his career at Ashton Gate, made four substitute appearances for the Robins last season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rovers’ director of football, Richard Hughes, told the club’s website: “Opi is a player who has real talent – and we’re delighted to get this deal over the line.

“We’ve got a squad full of young and exciting players – so we’re sure Opi will thrive in that environment.”

