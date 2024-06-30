Orel Mangala says Belgium’s fans will be onside in clash against France

Midfielder Orel Mangala believes Belgium supporters will be fully behind the team for their clash with France in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Captain Kevin de Bruyne led his team-mates away from jeering fans after a 0-0 draw in the last group game against Ukraine, the Manchester City midfielder having opted to keep the ball in the corner with time running out rather than attempt to score a winning goal.

Belgium have scored just twice in three games in Germany so far, but face a France side with the same poor record in front of goal for a place in the quarter-finals in Dusseldorf on Monday.

Asked about being booed by the fans, Mangala – who is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest at Lyon – said: “I believe that has been cleared up.

“I can understand that [reaction]. We we were all frustrated. Now we are facing a new match and I hope that all the fans stand with us and we’ll play with a lot of imagination tomorrow.

“I would think that France are probably the favourites going into the match. They’ve got further in competitions, they won a World Cup not so long ago and got to the final the last time around.

“It is a team that is a very well-oiled machine but tomorrow we’ve got a round of 16 game and both teams are going to fight for the win and we’ll see who pulls it out of the bag.”

France head coach Didier Deschamps admits his side’s lack of firepower is not something he can solve “with a click of his fingers”.

“We created a lot of chances,” Deschamps said. “Even if I think Belgium scored as many goals as we did, it’s just about being having that cutting edge in front of the goal.

“And you can say the same for any high level game. If you want to win the game, you have to score the goals.

“It happens to the best of us. Everyone’s been there. It can be a month, it can be four, five, six games. Okay, fine, but it’s not in a click of my fingers that this is going to change.

Belgium’s Orel Mangala says the fans can help (PA) ( PA Wire )