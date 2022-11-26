Otis Khan bags brace as Grimsby grab late FA Cup victory over Cambridge
Otis Khan scored both goals, including a late winner, as League Two side Grimsby beat Cambridge 2-1 in the FA Cup.
The hosts were nearly gifted an opener 12 minutes before half-time when Kieran Green headed Lewis Simper’s corner onto his own crossbar.
Five minutes after that Will Mannion was called on to keep Cambridge level, coming out well to smother Harry Clifton’s effort.
Khan netted a deserved opener just after the hour, smashing home the rebound after Mannion had kept out Gavan Holohan’s effort.
After five games without a goal, Cambridge drew level nine minutes from time when Paul Digby’s cross was headed into the corner by substitute Sam Smith.
Holohan missed a great chance for Grimsby, firing off target when Mannion’s save from Danny Amos fell to him.
Seeking a winner, United were caught out on the break with Khan allowed to run clear and beat Mannion in the last minute to send the visitors through to the third round for the first time in four years.
