Otis Khan earns boss Matt Taylor’s praise as Walsall record Rochdale stalemate

Walsall manager Matt Taylor hailed Otis Khan for shining out of position on his first League Two start for the Saddlers in Saturday’s goalless draw with Rochdale.

Former Yeovil, Mansfield and Tranmere midfielder Khan signed as a free agent last month and lined up on the right of a back four in the stalemate at the Banks’s Stadium.

The closest either side came to breaking the deadlock was when Corey O’Keeffe rattled the crossbar for the visitors in the 67th minute but in truth, neither could lay credible claim to warranting all three points.

“Otis did really well and has worked hard to get to a point where is fitter and stronger than when he joined,” said Taylor.

“He was in good condition when he arrived and has played that position before. He is growing in confidence, getting better and I was pleased with his performance.

“Otis has had to be patient and has understood that but he has done really well since coming in.”

The Saddlers had the better chances in an even first half, Conor Wilkinson threading through George Miller who blasted the ball at goalkeeper Jay Lynch’s midriff when one-on-one in the 19th minute.

Miller also had a stinging half-volley beaten away by Lynch but there were no more big chances in the opening 45 minutes and Rochdale gradually grew into the second half.

O’Keeffe had three good chances in as many minutes, the wing-back effortlessly scything inside challenges only to lift the ball narrowly over before thumping the underside of the crossbar having been picked out on the right by Josh Andrews.

His third opportunity – again on the break – saw Manny Monthe slide in with a last-gasp block.

The match pinged from end to end late on and both bosses argued their side should have won.

“Games are always going to be tight at this level, I think Rochdale have a good team but we had enough chances to win,” added Taylor.

“We passed the ball when we should have shot and we shot when we should have passed. I thought we were indecisive in and around the opposition’s box.

“As usual, we created a huge amount of chances and we had players on the pitch who have taken them this season but, for some reason, we were not ruthless enough.

“Yes, they hit the bar but we have had four, maybe five chances that I would expect our players to put in the back of the net.”

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale said: “I thought the first half was scrappy, there was not a lot of quality from us but we defended well.

“We asked for a bit more at half-time and got it. I thought we looked good in the second half and could have won it.

“I think it is a bit of an opportunity missed with the chances we created and our play, we certainly deserved to win the game in my opinion.”