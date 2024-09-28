28 September 2024

Otis Khan nets late winner for Oldham at struggling Ebbsfleet

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Otis Khan scored five minutes from time to secure Oldham a 2-1 victory over National League bottom side Ebbsfleet.

Mark Kitching nodded the Latics into the lead from Mike Fondop’s flick-on three minutes into the second half at Kuflink Stadium.

It was all square after Dominic Poleon sent Matthew Hudson the wrong way with an 81st-minute penalty.

Four minutes later, Khan restored Oldham’s lead from Jesurun Uchegbulam’s cross to wrap up all three points and a third consecutive victory for the visitors.

