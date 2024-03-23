Our professionalism and game management saw us through – Wrexham boss Parkinson

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was pleased with his promotion-chasing side’s “professionalism and game management” in sweeping aside Grimsby with a 3-1 victory at Blundell Park.

Andy Cannon led the way with a first-half double and Paul Mullin also scored, with Grimsby substitute Arthur Gnahoua netting a late consolation.

Victory moved Wrexham three points behind table-topping Mansfield as the Mariners, who headed into the game on a six-match unbeaten run, hold a six-point advantage on Sutton and Forest Green in the relegation zone.

Parkinson said: “It was a good win for us in very difficult conditions.

“The wind was always going to impact on the game, but our professionalism and game management was very good, particularly in the first half.

“It was important for us to show quality (when we needed to) and we did that to create those chances and ultimately take them.

“After our last game we addressed some things in training and the concentration levels were much better from us and where they needed to be.

“Credit to Grimsby as well because David (Artell) has instilled a spirit there, in the last few games in particular, and they have had some good results.

“They are a tough team to play against, but we managed the game well and take three points back across the M62 with us.”

Grimsby head coach Artell added: “Wrexham took their goals well, but from our point of view all three were preventable.

“I thought we were slightly below the standards we have set for ourselves over the last six games and that’s why we got punished.

“We’ve got to make sure we maintain our standards, and that’s the key thing for me because that’s what we can control. After our six-match unbeaten run, we’ve got to make sure one defeat doesn’t turn into two or three.

“We want to get on another six-match unbeaten run and, if we do that, we’ve got a great chance of staying up.”