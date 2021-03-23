Ouzy See fires Edinburgh City into play-off spots
22:13pm, Tue 23 Mar 2021
Edinburgh City moved into the Scottish League Two play-off positions after Ouzy See’s double against Albion Rovers.
See netted in each half to earn Edinburgh a 2-1 victory in Coatbridge and send the visitors up to fourth place.
See scored after a 12th-minute corner and finished off a cross ball in the 74th minute after James McGowan had levelled from a second-half set-piece.
Stranraer remain two points above City in third spot following a 2-0 home win against bottom club Brechin.
Andy Stirling opened the scoring with a deflected long-range effort in the 62nd minute and striker Tam Orr finished well 12 minutes later.