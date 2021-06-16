Owen Evans returns to Cheltenham
15:46pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
Cheltenham have announced the signing of goalkeeper Owen Evans on a two-year deal from Wigan.
The 24-year-old returns to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium after a loan spell at the club during the second half of the 2019-20 season.
Evans joins the Robins to become the club’s first signing of the summer as they prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet League One campaign after winning promotion last season.
Speaking to Cheltenham’s website, Evans said: “It was an easy choice in the end.
“When the chance arose to come I was really happy to get it done and be back as a permanent player and to really crack on and see the boys again and the manager.”