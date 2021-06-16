Owen Evans returns to Cheltenham

Owen Evans in action
Owen Evans in action (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:46pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Cheltenham have announced the signing of goalkeeper Owen Evans on a two-year deal from Wigan.

The 24-year-old returns to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium after a loan spell at the club during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Evans joins the Robins to become the club’s first signing of the summer as they prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet League One campaign after winning promotion last season.

Speaking to Cheltenham’s website, Evans said: “It was an easy choice in the end.

“When the chance arose to come I was really happy to get it done and be back as a permanent player and to really crack on and see the boys again and the manager.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Cheltenham

PA